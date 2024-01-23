Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.78 %. The stock closed at 218 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.75 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India's stock opened at 225 and closed at 218. The highest price reached during the day was 225, while the lowest was also 225. The market capitalization of the company is 133.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.05, while the 52-week low is 85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 3 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Today :Agri Tech India trading at ₹209.75, down -3.78% from yesterday's ₹218

The current price of Agri Tech India stock is 209.75. It has experienced a percent change of -3.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of 8.25 in the stock's price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Agri Tech India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation1572.95-39.75-2.461701.25780.6510974.77
Kaveri Seed Company665.85-8.35-1.24691.5473.03723.56
23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Agri Tech India share price update :Agri Tech India trading at ₹212.85, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹218

The current data for Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is 212.85 with a percent change of -2.36 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Agri-Tech India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Agri-Tech India stock is as follows: Today's low price: 210.15 Today's high price: 225

23 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Agri Tech India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Today :Agri Tech India trading at ₹212.95, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹218

The current data for Agri Tech India stock shows that the price is 212.95, which represents a percent change of -2.32. The net change is -5.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.32% and the value has decreased by 5.05.

23 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹218 on last trading day

On the last day of Agri Tech India, the BSE volume for the stock was 3 shares. The closing price for the shares was 218.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.