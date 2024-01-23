Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India's stock opened at ₹225 and closed at ₹218. The highest price reached during the day was ₹225, while the lowest was also ₹225. The market capitalization of the company is ₹133.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05, while the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 3 shares.
The current price of Agri Tech India stock is ₹209.75. It has experienced a percent change of -3.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.25 in the stock's price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1572.95
|-39.75
|-2.46
|1701.25
|780.65
|10974.77
|Kaveri Seed Company
|665.85
|-8.35
|-1.24
|691.5
|473.0
|3723.56
The current data for Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is ₹212.85 with a percent change of -2.36 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The current day's high and low data for Agri-Tech India stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹210.15 Today's high price: ₹225
The current data for Agri Tech India stock shows that the price is ₹212.95, which represents a percent change of -2.32. The net change is -5.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.32% and the value has decreased by ₹5.05.
On the last day of Agri Tech India, the BSE volume for the stock was 3 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹218.
