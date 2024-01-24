Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of Agri Tech India, the stock opened at ₹225 and closed at ₹218. The high for the day was ₹225, while the low was ₹203. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is ₹121.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05, and the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7,241 shares.

