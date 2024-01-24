Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.42 %. The stock closed at 218 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of Agri Tech India, the stock opened at 225 and closed at 218. The high for the day was 225, while the low was 203. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is 121.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.05, and the 52-week low is 85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹218 on last trading day

On the last day of Agri Tech India, the BSE volume was 7241 shares. The closing price for the day was 218.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.