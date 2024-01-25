Hello User
Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 205.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.25 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day, Agri Tech India's stock opened at 238 and closed at 205.4. The stock reached a high of 238 and a low of 202.35. The market capitalization of the company is 124.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 262.05 and the 52-week low is 85.9. On the BSE, a total of 1670 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Today :Agri Tech India trading at ₹209.25, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹205.4

The current data of Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is 209.25. There has been a 1.87% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹205.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Agri Tech India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1670. The closing price of the shares was 205.4.

