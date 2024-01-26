Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : The last day of Agri Tech India saw an open price of ₹244.2 and a close price of ₹204.8. The stock had a high of ₹244.2 and a low of ₹202.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is ₹124.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05 and the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 1073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.