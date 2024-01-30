Hello User
Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India reports strong trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 208.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.35 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at 204.15 and closed at 208.3. The stock's highest price for the day was 213.55, while the lowest was 204.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at 125.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 262.05 and a low of 85.9. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 2620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Today :Agri Tech India trading at ₹211.35, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹208.3

Agri Tech India stock is currently priced at 211.35, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹208.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, a total of 2620 shares were traded, with a closing price of 208.3.

