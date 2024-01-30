Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India reports strong trading results

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at ₹204.15 and closed at ₹208.3. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹213.55, while the lowest was ₹204.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹125.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹262.05 and a low of ₹85.9. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 2620 shares.
Agri Tech India stock is currently priced at ₹211.35, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, a total of 2620 shares were traded, with a closing price of ₹208.3.
