Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India reports strong trading results

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at ₹204.15 and closed at ₹208.3. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹213.55, while the lowest was ₹204.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹125.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹262.05 and a low of ₹85.9. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 2620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.