Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹28, closed at ₹28.02 with a high of ₹29.42 and a low of ₹27.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,394.23 crores. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 790,950 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹28.99, with a 3.46% increase in value. The net change is 0.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Alok Industries had a trading volume of 790,950 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹28.02.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!