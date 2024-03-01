Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 28.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.99 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at 28, closed at 28.02 with a high of 29.42 and a low of 27.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 14,394.23 crores. The 52-week high was 39.24 and the low was 10.61. The BSE volume for the day was 790,950 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.99, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹28.02

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 28.99, with a 3.46% increase in value. The net change is 0.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.02 on last trading day

On the last day, Alok Industries had a trading volume of 790,950 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 28.02.

