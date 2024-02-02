Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares slump amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 31.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.53 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries had an open price of 31.75 and a close price of 31.62. The stock reached a high of 32.15 and a low of 31.05. The market capitalization of the company is 15,625.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 634,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.53, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹31.62

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is 31.53. There has been a -0.28 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37164.4164.10.4443599.034968.641452.69
Alok Industries31.59-0.03-0.0939.2410.0715685.19
Vardhaman Textiles423.75-2.85-0.67436.05270.012054.22
Raymond1773.7-2.7-0.152240.01092.611808.18
Safari Industries India2054.1534.81.722299.98867.09741.31
02 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock had a low price of 31.05 and a high price of 32.15 on the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹31.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 634,079. The closing price of the stock was 31.62.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!