Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares slump amid market downturn

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries had an open price of ₹31.75 and a close price of ₹31.62. The stock reached a high of ₹32.15 and a low of ₹31.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,625.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 634,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.