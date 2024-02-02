Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares slump amid market downturn

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries had an open price of ₹31.75 and a close price of ₹31.62. The stock reached a high of ₹32.15 and a low of ₹31.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,625.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 634,079 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹31.53. There has been a -0.28 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37164.4
|164.1
|0.44
|43599.0
|34968.6
|41452.69
|Alok Industries
|31.59
|-0.03
|-0.09
|39.24
|10.07
|15685.19
|Vardhaman Textiles
|423.75
|-2.85
|-0.67
|436.05
|270.0
|12054.22
|Raymond
|1773.7
|-2.7
|-0.15
|2240.0
|1092.6
|11808.18
|Safari Industries India
|2054.15
|34.8
|1.72
|2299.98
|867.0
|9741.31
Alok Industries stock had a low price of ₹31.05 and a high price of ₹32.15 on the current day.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 634,079. The closing price of the stock was ₹31.62.
