Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 9.36 %. The stock closed at 25.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.28 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.4 and closed at 25.86. The stock's high for the day was 29.01, while the low was 27.04. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is 13,857.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25.86, and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 22,693,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.28, up 9.36% from yesterday's ₹25.86

The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 9.36% and the net change in price is 2.42. The current stock price is 28.28.

03 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Alok Industries stock is 27.04, while the high price is 29.01.

03 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

03 Jan 2024, 12:40 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Raymond1712.2-6.75-0.392240.01092.611398.75
Vardhaman Textiles383.55-4.65-1.2433.45270.010910.67
Alok Industries27.731.877.2325.8610.0713768.61
Safari Industries India1855.85-10.8-0.582299.98835.838800.92
VIP Industries596.1-2.95-0.49730.3548.858444.07
03 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹25.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 22,693,491. The closing price of the shares was 25.86.

