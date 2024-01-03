Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock sees gains in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.4 and closed at ₹25.86. The stock's high for the day was ₹29.01, while the low was ₹27.04. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹13,857.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.86, and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 22,693,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.