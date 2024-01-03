Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock sees gains in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.4 and closed at ₹25.86. The stock's high for the day was ₹29.01, while the low was ₹27.04. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹13,857.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.86, and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 22,693,490 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 9.36% and the net change in price is ₹2.42. The current stock price is ₹28.28.
The current day's low price of Alok Industries stock is ₹27.04, while the high price is ₹29.01.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Raymond
|1712.2
|-6.75
|-0.39
|2240.0
|1092.6
|11398.75
|Vardhaman Textiles
|383.55
|-4.65
|-1.2
|433.45
|270.0
|10910.67
|Alok Industries
|27.73
|1.87
|7.23
|25.86
|10.07
|13768.61
|Safari Industries India
|1855.85
|-10.8
|-0.58
|2299.98
|835.83
|8800.92
|VIP Industries
|596.1
|-2.95
|-0.49
|730.3
|548.85
|8444.07
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 22,693,491. The closing price of the shares was ₹25.86.
