Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stocks hit with negative trading

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Alok Industries, the stock opened at ₹27.4 and closed at ₹25.86. The high for the day was ₹29.01 and the low was ₹27.04. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,738.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.86 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 29,585,401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Alok Industries is ₹27.52. There has been a -0.54 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, indicating a decrease of ₹0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|28.6%
|3 Months
|38.11%
|6 Months
|65.57%
|YTD
|29.51%
|1 Year
|75.0%
The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 7% to ₹27.67. The net change in the stock price is 1.81.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,585,401. The closing price for the shares was ₹25.86.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!