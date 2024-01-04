Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stocks hit with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 27.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.52 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Alok Industries, the stock opened at 27.4 and closed at 25.86. The high for the day was 29.01 and the low was 27.04. The market capitalization of the company is 13,738.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25.86 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 29,585,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.52, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹27.67

The current data shows that the stock price of Alok Industries is 27.52. There has been a -0.54 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, indicating a decrease of 0.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week28.6%
3 Months38.11%
6 Months65.57%
YTD29.51%
1 Year75.0%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.67, up 7% from yesterday's ₹25.86

The stock price of Alok Industries has increased by 7% to 27.67. The net change in the stock price is 1.81.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹25.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,585,401. The closing price for the shares was 25.86.

