LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 28.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.71 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 28.51 and closed at 28.67. The high for the day was 29.3 and the low was 28.51. The market capitalization of the company stood at 14255.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 39.24 and 10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07:13 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume was 157,926 shares with a closing price of 28.67.

