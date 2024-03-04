Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 28.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.71 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.51 and closed at ₹28.67. The high for the day was ₹29.3 and the low was ₹28.51. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹14255.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹39.24 and ₹10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:07:13 AM IST
