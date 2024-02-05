Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees stock surge

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Alok Industries was ₹31.75 and the close price was ₹31.62. The stock had a high of ₹32.15 and a low of ₹31.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹15,456.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 1,292,622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹31.45. It has experienced a 1.03 percent increase, with a net change of 0.32.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|56.69%
|6 Months
|103.59%
|YTD
|45.9%
|1 Year
|140.54%
The current data shows that the stock price of Alok Industries is ₹31.13. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.49, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,292,622. The closing price of the shares was ₹31.62.
