Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 31.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.45 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Alok Industries was 31.75 and the close price was 31.62. The stock had a high of 32.15 and a low of 31.05. The market capitalization of the company was 15,456.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 1,292,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.45, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹31.13

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 31.45. It has experienced a 1.03 percent increase, with a net change of 0.32.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months56.69%
6 Months103.59%
YTD45.9%
1 Year140.54%
05 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.13, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹31.62

The current data shows that the stock price of Alok Industries is 31.13. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.49, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹31.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,292,622. The closing price of the shares was 31.62.

