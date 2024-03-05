Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 28.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.14 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹28.8 and closed at ₹28.71 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹29.1, while the low was ₹28.01. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,972.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹39.24 and ₹10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 564,888 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:03:11 AM IST
