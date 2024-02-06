Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 30.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.59 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : The last day of Alok Industries saw an open and close price of 31.13. The stock had a high of 31.8 and a low of 30. The market capitalization is 15,114.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 890,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.59, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹30.44

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 30.59, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹31.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 890,742. The closing price of the stock was 31.13.

