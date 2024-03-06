Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 4.5 %. The stock closed at 27.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.1 and closed at ₹28.14 with a high of ₹28.14 and a low of ₹27.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,778.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume was 644,754 shares traded.
06 Mar 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.72%
3 Months
30.59%
6 Months
32.22%
YTD
29.74%
1 Year
106.72%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:18 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹27.75
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹29 with a 4.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.25.
06 Mar 2024, 08:03:36 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.14 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 644,754 and the closing price was ₹28.14.
