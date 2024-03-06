Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.1 and closed at ₹28.14 with a high of ₹28.14 and a low of ₹27.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,778.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.61. The BSE volume was 644,754 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|30.59%
|6 Months
|32.22%
|YTD
|29.74%
|1 Year
|106.72%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹27.75
Alok Industries stock is currently priced at ₹29 with a 4.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.25.
06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.14 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 644,754 and the closing price was ₹28.14.