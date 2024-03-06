Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 4.5 %. The stock closed at 27.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 28.1 and closed at 28.14 with a high of 28.14 and a low of 27.6. The market capitalization stood at 13,778.54 crore. The 52-week high was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.61. The BSE volume was 644,754 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months30.59%
6 Months32.22%
YTD29.74%
1 Year106.72%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹27.75

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 29 with a 4.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 644,754 and the closing price was 28.14.

