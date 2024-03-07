Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.33%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,193.85 2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.60 -0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.80 0.80%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,644.25 1.52%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.13 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at 29 and closed at 27.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 29.13, and the low was 28.99. The market capitalization stood at 14,463.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 39.24 and 10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,070,116 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:01:51 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29.13, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.75

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 29.13 with a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.38. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the total volume was 2,070,116 shares and the closing price was 27.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie