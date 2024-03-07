Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹29 and closed at ₹27.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹29.13, and the low was ₹28.99. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,463.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹39.24 and ₹10.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,070,116 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
