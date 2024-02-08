Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees positive stock performance

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened and closed at a price of ₹30.54. The stock had a high of ₹31.5 and a low of ₹30.54. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹15,312.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 653,672 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Alok Industries stock is ₹30.84, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.98% and the price has increased by ₹0.3.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, a total of 653,672 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹30.54.
