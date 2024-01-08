Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08 Jan 2024
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 19.53 %. The stock closed at 27.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.44 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 27.53 and closed at 27.14. The stock's high for the day was 32.56, while the low was 27.4. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is 16,107.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.56, and the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,880,788 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,880,788. The closing price for the stock was 27.14.

