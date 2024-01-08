Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.53 and closed at ₹27.14. The stock's high for the day was ₹32.56, while the low was ₹27.4. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹16,107.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.56, and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,880,788 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.