Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees upbeat trading day

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹33.36 and closed at ₹32.44. The stock had a high of ₹35.68 and a low of ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,715.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.56 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. On the BSE, there were 11,548,728 shares traded.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹36.85, representing a 3.28% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|65.12%
|3 Months
|84.14%
|6 Months
|119.14%
|YTD
|66.28%
|1 Year
|130.52%
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the price is ₹37.4, with a percent change of 4.82 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.82% and has gained 1.72 points. This suggests that there has been positive momentum in the stock and it may be performing well in the market. However, it is important to analyze the stock's performance over a longer period of time to get a better understanding of its overall trend.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,548,728. The closing price of the shares was ₹32.44.
