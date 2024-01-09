Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees upbeat trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 35.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.85 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 33.36 and closed at 32.44. The stock had a high of 35.68 and a low of 33.22. The market capitalization of the company is 17,715.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.56 and the 52-week low is 10.07. On the BSE, there were 11,548,728 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹36.85, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹35.68

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 36.85, representing a 3.28% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.17.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week65.12%
3 Months84.14%
6 Months119.14%
YTD66.28%
1 Year130.52%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹37.4, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹35.68

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 37.4, with a percent change of 4.82 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.82% and has gained 1.72 points. This suggests that there has been positive momentum in the stock and it may be performing well in the market. However, it is important to analyze the stock's performance over a longer period of time to get a better understanding of its overall trend.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹32.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,548,728. The closing price of the shares was 32.44.

