Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 29.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.05 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 30.65 and closed at 30.58. The high for the day was 31.05 and the low was 29.3. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is 14,851.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 1,181,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.05, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹29.91

The stock price of Alok Industries is currently at 30.05, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Alok Industries.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.01%
3 Months44.56%
6 Months88.05%
YTD40.05%
1 Year132.68%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.04, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹29.91

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 30.04 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the value has increased by 0.13.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹30.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,181,234. The closing price for the shares was 30.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!