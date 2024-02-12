Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries' Stocks Soar in Trading

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹30.65 and closed at ₹30.58. The high for the day was ₹31.05 and the low was ₹29.3. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹14,851.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 1,181,234 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Alok Industries is currently at ₹30.05, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Alok Industries.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.01%
|3 Months
|44.56%
|6 Months
|88.05%
|YTD
|40.05%
|1 Year
|132.68%
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹30.04 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the value has increased by 0.13.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,181,234. The closing price for the shares was ₹30.58.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!