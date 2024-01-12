Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares plummet in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹37.97 and closed at ₹37.47. The stock reached a high of ₹38.7 and a low of ₹36.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,267.12 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is ₹39.24, while the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,333 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.