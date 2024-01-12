Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -5.95 %. The stock closed at 36.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.6 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 37.97 and closed at 37.47. The stock reached a high of 38.7 and a low of 36.5. The market capitalization of the company is 18,267.12 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is 39.24, while the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,333 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Alok Industries stock is 33.76 and the high price is 37.29.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹34.6, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹36.79

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 34.6, which represents a decrease of 5.95% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.19.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week35.54%
3 Months82.7%
6 Months133.65%
YTD72.37%
1 Year141.31%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹36.79, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹37.47

The stock price of Alok Industries is currently 36.79. It has experienced a decrease of 1.81%, with a net change of -0.68.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹37.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,734,333. The closing price for the day was 37.47.

