Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares plummet in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹37.97 and closed at ₹37.47. The stock reached a high of ₹38.7 and a low of ₹36.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,267.12 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is ₹39.24, while the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,333 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current day's low price of Alok Industries stock is ₹33.76 and the high price is ₹37.29.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹34.6, which represents a decrease of 5.95% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|35.54%
|3 Months
|82.7%
|6 Months
|133.65%
|YTD
|72.37%
|1 Year
|141.31%
The stock price of Alok Industries is currently ₹36.79. It has experienced a decrease of 1.81%, with a net change of -0.68.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,734,333. The closing price for the day was ₹37.47.
