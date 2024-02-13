Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 28.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.14 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 30.04 and closed at 29.91. The stock had a high of 30.3 and a low of 28.42. The market capitalization of the company is 14,180.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 1,447,469 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.14, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.56

The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is 27.14. There has been a percent change of -4.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.42, indicating a decrease of 1.42 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.55%
3 Months35.15%
6 Months83.01%
YTD33.72%
1 Year122.18%
13 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.05, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹28.56

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 28.05, which represents a decrease of 1.79% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.51.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,447,469. The closing price for the stock was 29.91.

