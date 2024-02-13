Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock plummets in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹30.04 and closed at ₹29.91. The stock had a high of ₹30.3 and a low of ₹28.42. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,180.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 1,447,469 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.