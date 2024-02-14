Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.07 and closed at ₹28.56. The stock had a high of ₹29.5 and a low of ₹27.14. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,473.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24, while the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,689 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|3 Months
|36.59%
|6 Months
|86.22%
|YTD
|36.07%
|1 Year
|129.64%
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹29.15, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and has seen a net change of 0.59 points.
