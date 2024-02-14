Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 29.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.9 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 28.07 and closed at 28.56. The stock had a high of 29.5 and a low of 27.14. The market capitalization of the company is 14,473.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24, while the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,689 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Alok Industries stock is 28.1 and the high price is 29.09.

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹29.15

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 28.9, which represents a decrease of 0.86% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.25.

14 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.91%
3 Months36.59%
6 Months86.22%
YTD36.07%
1 Year129.64%
14 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29.15, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹28.56

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 29.15, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and has seen a net change of 0.59 points.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,472,689. The closing price for the stock was 28.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!