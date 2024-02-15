Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 28.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.55 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Alok Industries was 29.09, the close price was 29.15, the high price was 29.09, and the low price was 28.1. The market capitalization of the company is 14,394.23 crore. The 52-week high is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for Alok Industries was 795,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29.55, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹28.99

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 29.55, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 0.56. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.93% and the actual change in price is 0.56. Overall, this suggests that Alok Industries stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Alok Industries had a BSE volume of 795,882 shares. The closing price for the day was 29.15.

