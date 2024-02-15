Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Alok Industries was ₹29.09, the close price was ₹29.15, the high price was ₹29.09, and the low price was ₹28.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,394.23 crore. The 52-week high is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for Alok Industries was 795,882 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the price is ₹29.55, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 0.56. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.93% and the actual change in price is 0.56. Overall, this suggests that Alok Industries stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
