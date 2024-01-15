Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -6.17 %. The stock closed at 36.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.52 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 36.99 and closed at 36.79. The stock reached a high of 37.29 and a low of 33.76 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,140.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for Alok Industries was 5,416,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹36.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 5,416,181. The closing price for the stock was 36.79.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.