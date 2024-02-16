Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 28.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.37 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 29.48 and closed at 28.99. The stock's high for the day was 29.8, while the low was 29.2. The market capitalization of the company is 14,582.91 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is 39.24, and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 422,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29.37, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹28.99

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 29.37, which represents a 1.31% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.38.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹28.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 422,512. The closing price for the stock was 28.99.

