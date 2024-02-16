Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries sees stock surge in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.48 and closed at ₹28.99. The stock's high for the day was ₹29.8, while the low was ₹29.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,582.91 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is ₹39.24, and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 422,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹29.37, which represents a 1.31% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.38.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 422,512. The closing price for the stock was ₹28.99.
