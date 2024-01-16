Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares slump in trading today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries had an open price of ₹35.21 and a close price of ₹34.52. The high for the day was ₹35.86, while the low was ₹33.8. The market capitalization for the company is ₹16,906.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24, and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The trading volume on the BSE for Alok Industries was 7,338,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.