Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Alok Industries stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 34.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.06 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries had an open price of 35.21 and a close price of 34.52. The high for the day was 35.86, while the low was 33.8. The market capitalization for the company is 16,906.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24, and the 52-week low is 10.07. The trading volume on the BSE for Alok Industries was 7,338,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹33.06, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹34.05

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 33.06 with a net change of -0.99. This represents a percent change of -2.91%.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹34.05, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹34.52

The current price of Alok Industries stock is 34.05, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -0.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.36% and the value has decreased by 0.47 rupees.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹34.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,338,680. The closing price of the stock was 34.52.

