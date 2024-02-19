Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries opened at ₹29.8 and closed at ₹29.37 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹29.8 and the low was ₹29.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹14458.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 322,997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.