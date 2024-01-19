Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹30.45 and closed at ₹33.14. The stock had a high of ₹31.43 and a low of ₹29.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,302.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,825,648 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
