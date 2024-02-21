Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.46, reached a high of ₹29.6, and a low of ₹28.9 before closing at ₹29.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹14433.95 crore. The 52-week high for the company was ₹39.24, and the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 632052 shares.
21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
