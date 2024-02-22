Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Shares Dip in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹29.08, closed at ₹29.07, with a high of ₹29.3 and a low of ₹28.5. The market capitalization was ₹14160.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24, while the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 683266 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.