Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Shares Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 29.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.52 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 29.08, closed at 29.07, with a high of 29.3 and a low of 28.5. The market capitalization was 14160.87 crore. The 52-week high was 39.24, while the 52-week low was 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 683266 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹28.52, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹29.07

Alok Industries stock is currently priced at 28.52, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further developments.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.07 on last trading day

On the last day, Alok Industries had a trading volume of 683,266 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 29.07.

