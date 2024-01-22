Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 31.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.64 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 32.5 and closed at 31.92. The stock's high for the day was 32.52, while the low was 31.41. The market capitalization of the company is 15,710.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24, while the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,278 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.64, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹31.92

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 31.64. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.64, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹31.92

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 31.64. There has been a decrease of 0.88% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.28.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37390.9-247.5-0.6643599.034968.641705.32
Alok Industries31.64-0.28-0.8839.2410.0715710.02
Raymond1784.9-10.45-0.582240.01092.611882.75
Vardhaman Textiles401.254.851.22433.45270.011414.17
Safari Industries India1923.159.30.492299.98850.59120.07
22 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Alok Industries stock today was 31.41 and the high price was 32.52.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.64, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹31.92

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 31.64, with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -0.28. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and the value has dropped by 0.28.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.54%
3 Months50.01%
6 Months109.18%
YTD49.41%
1 Year121.53%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.64, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹31.92

Alok Industries stock price currently stands at 31.64 with a decrease of 0.88% (-0.28).

22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹31.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,115,278. The closing price for the shares was 31.92.

