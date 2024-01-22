Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Plummets in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹32.5 and closed at ₹31.92. The stock's high for the day was ₹32.52, while the low was ₹31.41. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,710.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24, while the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,278 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹31.64. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37390.9
|-247.5
|-0.66
|43599.0
|34968.6
|41705.32
|Alok Industries
|31.64
|-0.28
|-0.88
|39.24
|10.07
|15710.02
|Raymond
|1784.9
|-10.45
|-0.58
|2240.0
|1092.6
|11882.75
|Vardhaman Textiles
|401.25
|4.85
|1.22
|433.45
|270.0
|11414.17
|Safari Industries India
|1923.15
|9.3
|0.49
|2299.98
|850.5
|9120.07
The low price of Alok Industries stock today was ₹31.41 and the high price was ₹32.52.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.54%
|3 Months
|50.01%
|6 Months
|109.18%
|YTD
|49.41%
|1 Year
|121.53%
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,115,278. The closing price for the shares was ₹31.92.
