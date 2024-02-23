Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹28.5 and closed at ₹28.52 with a high of ₹28.65 and a low of ₹27.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹14190.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 630,420 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.