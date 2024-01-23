 Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.82 %. The stock closed at 31.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.43 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at 31.94 and closed at 31.64. The high and low for the day were both 31.94. The market capitalization of the company is 15,858.98 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 5,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15:42 AM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Alok Industries stock is 30.01, while the high price is 32.15.

23 Jan 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST

Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.43, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹31.64

The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is 30.43. There has been a percent change of -3.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.21, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 1.21.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37276.55-169.45-0.4543599.034968.641577.78
Alok Industries30.27-1.37-4.3339.2410.0715029.78
Raymond1775.3-13.65-0.762240.01092.611818.83
Vardhaman Textiles394.95-6.3-1.57433.45270.011234.96
Safari Industries India1920.83.50.182299.98850.59108.93
23 Jan 2024, 10:40:23 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹30.25, down -4.39% from yesterday's ₹31.64

The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is 30.25. There has been a percent change of -4.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.39, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.39.

Click here for Alok Industries Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:23:43 AM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Alok Industries stock is 30.25 and the high price is 32.15.

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

Alok Industries Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47:13 AM IST

Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹31.15, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹31.64

The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 31.15, which represents a decrease of 1.55% or a net change of -0.49.

23 Jan 2024, 09:44:23 AM IST

Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.05%
3 Months49.38%
6 Months107.54%
YTD48.24%
1 Year123.67%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13:18 AM IST

Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹31.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5595. The closing price for the stock was 31.64.

