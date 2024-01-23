Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹31.94 and closed at ₹31.64. The high and low for the day were both ₹31.94. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,858.98 crore. The 52-week high for Alok Industries is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 5,595 shares.
The current day's low price for Alok Industries stock is ₹30.01, while the high price is ₹32.15.
The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.43. There has been a percent change of -3.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.21, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹1.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37276.55
|-169.45
|-0.45
|43599.0
|34968.6
|41577.78
|Alok Industries
|30.27
|-1.37
|-4.33
|39.24
|10.07
|15029.78
|Raymond
|1775.3
|-13.65
|-0.76
|2240.0
|1092.6
|11818.83
|Vardhaman Textiles
|394.95
|-6.3
|-1.57
|433.45
|270.0
|11234.96
|Safari Industries India
|1920.8
|3.5
|0.18
|2299.98
|850.5
|9108.93
The current data for Alok Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.25. There has been a percent change of -4.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.39, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.39.
The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is ₹31.15, which represents a decrease of 1.55% or a net change of -0.49.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.05%
|3 Months
|49.38%
|6 Months
|107.54%
|YTD
|48.24%
|1 Year
|123.67%
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5595. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.64.
