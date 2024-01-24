Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹31.94 and closed at ₹31.64. The stock had a high of ₹32.15 and a low of ₹30. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,965.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 2,101,714 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
