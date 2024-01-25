Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 9.69 %. The stock closed at 30.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.06 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries' stock opened at 30.37 and closed at 30.14. The stock reached a high of 33.15 and a low of 29.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 16,415.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.24 and the 52-week low is 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹33.06, up 9.69% from yesterday's ₹30.14

Alok Industries stock is currently trading at a price of 33.06, with a percent change of 9.69 and a net change of 2.92. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change of 9.69. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹30.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,238,111. The closing price of the shares was 30.14.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.