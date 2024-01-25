Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stocks soar on positive trading day

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹30.37 and closed at ₹30.14. The stock reached a high of ₹33.15 and a low of ₹29.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,415.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries stock is currently trading at a price of ₹33.06, with a percent change of 9.69 and a net change of 2.92. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change of 9.69. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,238,111. The closing price of the shares was ₹30.14.
