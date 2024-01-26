Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries had an opening price of ₹32.9 and a closing price of ₹33.06. The stock reached a high of ₹33.59 and a low of ₹32.06. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,012.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4,275,784.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.