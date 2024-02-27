Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock plunges on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 29.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.2 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 30.2 and closed at 29.64. The stock reached a high of 30.45 and a low of 29.5. The market capitalization of the company was 14,781.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24 and the 52-week low was 10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 633,880 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹29.2, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹29.77

The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is 29.2 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹29.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 633,880 with a closing price of 29.64.

