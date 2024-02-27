Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock plunges on the market

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹30.2 and closed at ₹29.64. The stock reached a high of ₹30.45 and a low of ₹29.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹14,781.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24 and the 52-week low was ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 633,880 shares traded.
The current data of Alok Industries stock shows that the price is ₹29.2 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 633,880 with a closing price of ₹29.64.
