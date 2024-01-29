Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : The open price of Alok Industries on the last day was ₹32.9 and the close price was ₹33.06. The high price for the day was ₹33.59 and the low price was ₹32.06. The market capitalization of Alok Industries is ₹16,012.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. The BSE volume for the day was 4,275,784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.