Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at ₹32.49 and closed at ₹32.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹32.83, while the lowest price was ₹31.79. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,918.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹39.24 and ₹10.07, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,811,010.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹32.06, which represents a decrease of 0.59% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|64.62%
|6 Months
|119.52%
|YTD
|50.12%
|1 Year
|144.66%
The current stock price of Alok Industries is ₹32.06, with a percent change of -0.59% and a net change of -0.19.
On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,811,010. The closing price for the stock was ₹32.25 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!