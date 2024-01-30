Hello User
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 32.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.06 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : Alok Industries' stock opened at 32.49 and closed at 32.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 32.83, while the lowest price was 31.79. The market capitalization of the company is 15,918.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 39.24 and 10.07, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,811,010.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 32.06, which represents a decrease of 0.59% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.19.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months64.62%
6 Months119.52%
YTD50.12%
1 Year144.66%
30 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹32.06, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹32.25

The current stock price of Alok Industries is 32.06, with a percent change of -0.59% and a net change of -0.19.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹32.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Alok Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,811,010. The closing price for the stock was 32.25 per share.

