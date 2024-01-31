Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Alok Industries opened at ₹32.49 and closed at ₹32.06. The stock had a high of ₹32.49 and a low of ₹31.3. The market cap of the company is ₹15,695.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.24 and the 52-week low is ₹10.07. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 2,228,624 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.