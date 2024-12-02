Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened and closed at ₹21.35, indicating stability in its share price. The stock reached a high of ₹21.46 and a low of ₹21.08 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,595.82 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 986,592 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a low of ₹19.50.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 986 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.46 & ₹21.08 yesterday to end at ₹21.27. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.