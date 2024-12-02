Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 21.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.27 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened and closed at 21.35, indicating stability in its share price. The stock reached a high of 21.46 and a low of 21.08 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,595.82 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 986,592 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 39.24 and a low of 19.50.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6995 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 986 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹21.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 21.46 & 21.08 yesterday to end at 21.27. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

