Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at 26.97, down -1.21% from yesterday's 27.3

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 06:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 27.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.97 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.66 and closed at 27.59. The high for the day was 28.15 and the low was 27.2. The market capitalization stood at 13,555.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 39.24 and a 52-week low of 12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,194,770 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Alok Industries dropped by -1.21% to 26.97, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas Page Industries and Raymond are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34925.6143.90.4143599.033100.038955.56
Raymond2300.4199.559.52240.01487.015314.62
Alok Industries26.97-0.33-1.2139.2412.5213391.25
Vardhaman Textiles441.3-3.95-0.89475.0313.112553.45
Safari Industries India2058.6-43.0-2.052299.981183.489762.41
02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock reached a low of 26.76 and a high of 27.59 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries closed today at ₹26.97, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹27.3

Alok Industries share price closed the day at 26.97 - a 1.21% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.42 , 27.88 , 28.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.62 , 26.28 , 25.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.94, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹27.3

The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of 27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.56
10 Days27.64
20 Days27.71
50 Days28.23
100 Days27.74
300 Days22.88
02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.05, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹27.3

Alok Industries share price is at 27.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.05 and 27.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock had a low price of 26.76 and a high price of 27.59 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Alok Industries share price update :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.18, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹27.3

Alok Industries share price is at 27.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.05 and 27.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.04, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹27.3

The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of 27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.99% to reach 27.03, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Safari Industries India is declining, whereas Page Industries, Raymond, and Vardhaman Textiles are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.35% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34969.35187.650.5443599.033100.039004.36
Raymond2210.95110.15.242240.01487.014719.12
Alok Industries27.03-0.27-0.9939.2412.5213421.04
Vardhaman Textiles447.01.750.39475.0313.112715.6
Safari Industries India2085.75-15.85-0.752299.981183.489891.16
02 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 16.23% higher than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 16.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 26.95, up by -1.28%. Volume traded is a critical indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.88% to reach 27.06, with Safari Industries India declining. On the other hand, Page Industries, Raymond, and Vardhaman Textiles, among its peers, are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34973.55191.850.5543599.033100.039009.04
Raymond2209.1108.255.152240.01487.014706.8
Alok Industries27.06-0.24-0.8839.2412.5213435.94
Vardhaman Textiles446.751.50.34475.0313.112708.49
Safari Industries India2091.0-10.6-0.52299.981183.489916.06
02 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.03, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹27.3

The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of 27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Alok Industries' stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at 27.59. Over the past year, Alok Industries' shares have surged by 116.67% to 27.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.36%
3 Months-17.48%
6 Months56.9%
YTD27.87%
1 Year116.67%
02 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.75Support 127.05
Resistance 228.2Support 226.8
Resistance 328.45Support 326.35
02 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4740 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1194 k.

02 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.15 & 27.2 yesterday to end at 27.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

