Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at 26.97, down -1.21% from yesterday's 27.3

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.66 and closed at ₹27.59. The high for the day was ₹28.15 and the low was ₹27.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,555.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a 52-week low of ₹12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,194,770 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the share price of Alok Industries dropped by -1.21% to ₹26.97, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Vardhaman Textiles and Safari Industries India are declining, whereas Page Industries and Raymond are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34925.6
|143.9
|0.41
|43599.0
|33100.0
|38955.56
|Raymond
|2300.4
|199.55
|9.5
|2240.0
|1487.0
|15314.62
|Alok Industries
|26.97
|-0.33
|-1.21
|39.24
|12.52
|13391.25
|Vardhaman Textiles
|441.3
|-3.95
|-0.89
|475.0
|313.1
|12553.45
|Safari Industries India
|2058.6
|-43.0
|-2.05
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9762.41
Alok Industries stock reached a low of ₹26.76 and a high of ₹27.59 on the current trading day.
Alok Industries share price closed the day at ₹26.97 - a 1.21% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.42 , 27.88 , 28.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.62 , 26.28 , 25.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of ₹27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.56
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|27.71
|50 Days
|28.23
|100 Days
|27.74
|300 Days
|22.88
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price is at ₹27.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.05 and ₹27.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries stock had a low price of ₹26.76 and a high price of ₹27.59 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price is at ₹27.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.05 and ₹27.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 27.27 and 26.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of ₹27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.99% to reach ₹27.03, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Safari Industries India is declining, whereas Page Industries, Raymond, and Vardhaman Textiles are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.35% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34969.35
|187.65
|0.54
|43599.0
|33100.0
|39004.36
|Raymond
|2210.95
|110.1
|5.24
|2240.0
|1487.0
|14719.12
|Alok Industries
|27.03
|-0.27
|-0.99
|39.24
|12.52
|13421.04
|Vardhaman Textiles
|447.0
|1.75
|0.39
|475.0
|313.1
|12715.6
|Safari Industries India
|2085.75
|-15.85
|-0.75
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9891.16
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 16.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹26.95, up by -1.28%. Volume traded is a critical indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Alok Industries touched a high of 27.3 & a low of 26.76 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.27
|Support 1
|26.73
|Resistance 2
|27.55
|Support 2
|26.47
|Resistance 3
|27.81
|Support 3
|26.19
Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.88% to reach ₹27.06, with Safari Industries India declining. On the other hand, Page Industries, Raymond, and Vardhaman Textiles, among its peers, are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34973.55
|191.85
|0.55
|43599.0
|33100.0
|39009.04
|Raymond
|2209.1
|108.25
|5.15
|2240.0
|1487.0
|14706.8
|Alok Industries
|27.06
|-0.24
|-0.88
|39.24
|12.52
|13435.94
|Vardhaman Textiles
|446.75
|1.5
|0.34
|475.0
|313.1
|12708.49
|Safari Industries India
|2091.0
|-10.6
|-0.5
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9916.06
The current market price of Alok Industries has broken the first support of ₹27.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹26.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Alok Industries' stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at ₹27.59. Over the past year, Alok Industries' shares have surged by 116.67% to ₹27.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.36%
|3 Months
|-17.48%
|6 Months
|56.9%
|YTD
|27.87%
|1 Year
|116.67%
The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.75
|Support 1
|27.05
|Resistance 2
|28.2
|Support 2
|26.8
|Resistance 3
|28.45
|Support 3
|26.35
The trading volume yesterday was 3.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1194 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.15 & ₹27.2 yesterday to end at ₹27.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
