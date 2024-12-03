Hello User
Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 21.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.69 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 21.28 and closed slightly lower at 21.27. The stock reached a high of 21.77 and a low of 21.08 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 10,754.71 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 39.24 and a 52-week low of 19.50. The BSE volume for the day was 693,800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 121.92Support 121.24
Resistance 222.19Support 220.83
Resistance 322.6Support 320.56
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7029 k

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 693 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹21.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 21.77 & 21.08 yesterday to end at 21.69. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

