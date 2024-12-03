Alok Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at ₹21.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.27. The stock reached a high of ₹21.77 and a low of ₹21.08 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹10,754.71 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹39.24 and a 52-week low of ₹19.50. The BSE volume for the day was 693,800 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.92
|Support 1
|21.24
|Resistance 2
|22.19
|Support 2
|20.83
|Resistance 3
|22.6
|Support 3
|20.56
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 693 k.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.77 & ₹21.08 yesterday to end at ₹21.69. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.