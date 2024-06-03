Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars in Trading Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed at ₹25.53 with an open price of ₹26.26 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹26.75 and a low of ₹25.77. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,830.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹39.24 and ₹12.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,810 shares traded.
Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Alok Industries stock traded within a range of ₹25.77 to ₹26.75 on the current day.
Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Alok Industries traded until 12 PM has increased by 145.29% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹25.86, representing a 1.29% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.07 and 25.71 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 25.71 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.95
|Support 1
|25.81
|Resistance 2
|26.02
|Support 2
|25.74
|Resistance 3
|26.09
|Support 3
|25.67
Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|26.06
|10 Days
|26.41
|20 Days
|26.35
|50 Days
|27.17
|100 Days
|28.69
|300 Days
|24.05
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at ₹25.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.25 and ₹25.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Alok Industries by 11 AM is 182.09% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹25.86, up by 1.29%.
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 25.89 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 25.74 and 25.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.75 & ₹25.77 yesterday to end at ₹25.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.