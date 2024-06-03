Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 25.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.9 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed at 25.53 with an open price of 26.26 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 26.75 and a low of 25.77. The market capitalization stood at 12,830.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 39.24 and 12.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,810 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Alok Industries stock traded within a range of 25.77 to 26.75 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 145.29% higher than yesterday

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Alok Industries traded until 12 PM has increased by 145.29% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 25.86, representing a 1.29% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.07 and 25.71 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 25.71 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.95Support 125.81
Resistance 226.02Support 225.74
Resistance 326.09Support 325.67
03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Alok Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days26.06
10 Days26.41
20 Days26.35
50 Days27.17
100 Days28.69
300 Days24.05
03 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries trading at ₹25.9, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹25.53

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries share price is at 25.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.25 and 25.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 182.09% higher than yesterday

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Alok Industries by 11 AM is 182.09% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 25.86, up by 1.29%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 25.89 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 25.74 and 25.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: Alok Industries closed at ₹25.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Alok Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.75 & 25.77 yesterday to end at 25.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.