Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at ₹26.98, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at ₹27.59, reached a high of ₹27.59, and a low of ₹26.76 before closing at ₹27.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹13,391.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹39.24, and the 52-week low was ₹12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,031,203 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Alok Industries stock reached a low of ₹26.8 and a high of ₹27.45 on the current trading day.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 251.17% higher than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 3 PM is 251.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹26.98, up by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries closed today at ₹26.98, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price closed the day at ₹26.98 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.5 , 28.0 , 28.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.65 , 26.3 , 25.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Alok Industries Live Updates
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.96, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.62 and ₹27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.56
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|27.71
|50 Days
|28.23
|100 Days
|27.74
|300 Days
|22.91
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 987.97% higher than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 2 PM has increased by 987.97% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹27, reflecting a 0.11% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Alok Industries reached a peak of 26.97 and a low of 26.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 26.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.01
|Support 1
|26.84
|Resistance 2
|27.07
|Support 2
|26.73
|Resistance 3
|27.18
|Support 3
|26.67
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.82, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.62 and ₹27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 524.14% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Alok Industries until 1 PM has increased by 524.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.89, showing a decrease of -0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.99 and 26.84 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 26.84 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.92
|Support 1
|26.77
|Resistance 2
|27.02
|Support 2
|26.72
|Resistance 3
|27.07
|Support 3
|26.62
Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Alok Industries stock reached a high of ₹27.45 and a low of ₹26.82 on the current day.
Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 477.42% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Alok Industries until 12 PM has increased by 477.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹26.95, showing a slight decrease of -0.07%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a steady upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been fluctuating between 27.02 and 26.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.99
|Support 1
|26.84
|Resistance 2
|27.05
|Support 2
|26.75
|Resistance 3
|27.14
|Support 3
|26.69
Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.56
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|27.71
|50 Days
|28.23
|100 Days
|27.74
|300 Days
|22.91
Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.87, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.62 and ₹27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 165.53% higher than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 11 AM is 165.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.94, up by -0.11%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.2 and 26.91 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 26.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.02
|Support 1
|26.87
|Resistance 2
|27.11
|Support 2
|26.81
|Resistance 3
|27.17
|Support 3
|26.72
Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.96, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price is at ₹26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.62 and ₹27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.04% to reach ₹26.96, in line with its industry counterparts. Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are also experiencing decreases today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34899.0
|-21.1
|-0.06
|43599.0
|33100.0
|38925.89
|Raymond
|2251.2
|-49.2
|-2.14
|2335.0
|1487.0
|14987.08
|Alok Industries
|26.96
|-0.01
|-0.04
|39.24
|12.52
|13386.29
|Vardhaman Textiles
|439.9
|-0.85
|-0.19
|475.0
|313.1
|12513.63
|Safari Industries India
|2048.2
|-8.3
|-0.4
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9713.09
Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.62% lower than yesterday
The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 24.62% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹26.94, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Alok Industries touched a high of 27.24 & a low of 26.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.2
|Support 1
|26.91
|Resistance 2
|27.37
|Support 2
|26.79
|Resistance 3
|27.49
|Support 3
|26.62
Alok Industries Live Updates
Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach ₹27.09, while its industry peers are showing mixed results. Raymond is experiencing a decline, whereas Page Industries, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.49%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Page Industries
|34990.55
|70.45
|0.2
|43599.0
|33100.0
|39028.0
|Raymond
|2262.2
|-38.2
|-1.66
|2335.0
|1487.0
|15060.31
|Alok Industries
|27.09
|0.12
|0.44
|39.24
|12.52
|13450.84
|Vardhaman Textiles
|441.85
|1.1
|0.25
|475.0
|313.1
|12569.1
|Safari Industries India
|2078.15
|21.65
|1.05
|2299.98
|1183.48
|9855.12
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.17, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Alok Industries share price is at ₹27.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.62 and ₹27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹27.12. Over the past year, Alok Industries' shares have surged by 105.73% to reach ₹27.12. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|3 Months
|-18.11%
|6 Months
|54.89%
|YTD
|26.23%
|1 Year
|105.73%
Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.42
|Support 1
|26.62
|Resistance 2
|27.88
|Support 2
|26.28
|Resistance 3
|28.22
|Support 3
|25.82
Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4893 k
The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1031 k.
Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.59 & ₹26.76 yesterday to end at ₹27.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!