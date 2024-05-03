Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Alok Industries share price Today Live Updates : Alok Industries closed today at 26.98, up 0.04% from yesterday's 26.97

LIVE UPDATES
31 min read . 05:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Alok Industries stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 26.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.98 per share. Investors should monitor Alok Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Alok Industries Stock Price Today

Alok Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Alok Industries opened at 27.59, reached a high of 27.59, and a low of 26.76 before closing at 27.3. The market capitalization of the company was 13,391.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 39.24, and the 52-week low was 12.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,031,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock reached a low of 26.8 and a high of 27.45 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 251.17% higher than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 3 PM is 251.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 26.98, up by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live :Alok Industries closed today at ₹26.98, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price closed the day at 26.98 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.5 , 28.0 , 28.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.65 , 26.3 , 25.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.96, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price is at 26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.62 and 27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.56
10 Days27.64
20 Days27.71
50 Days28.23
100 Days27.74
300 Days22.91
03 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 987.97% higher than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 2 PM has increased by 987.97% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 27, reflecting a 0.11% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries reached a peak of 26.97 and a low of 26.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 26.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.01Support 126.84
Resistance 227.07Support 226.73
Resistance 327.18Support 326.67
03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.82, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price is at 26.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.62 and 27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 524.14% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Alok Industries until 1 PM has increased by 524.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.89, showing a decrease of -0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.99 and 26.84 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 26.84 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.92Support 126.77
Resistance 227.02Support 226.72
Resistance 327.07Support 326.62
03 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Alok Industries stock reached a high of 27.45 and a low of 26.82 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 477.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Alok Industries until 12 PM has increased by 477.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 26.95, showing a slight decrease of -0.07%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a steady upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Alok Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 27.02 and 26.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.99Support 126.84
Resistance 227.05Support 226.75
Resistance 327.14Support 326.69
03 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Alok Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.56
10 Days27.64
20 Days27.71
50 Days28.23
100 Days27.74
300 Days22.91
03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Alok Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Alok Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.87, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price is at 26.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.62 and 27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 165.53% higher than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 11 AM is 165.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at 26.94, up by -0.11%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.2 and 26.91 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 26.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 27.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.02Support 126.87
Resistance 227.11Support 226.81
Resistance 327.17Support 326.72
03 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today :Alok Industries trading at ₹26.96, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price is at 26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.62 and 27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price dropped by 0.04% to reach 26.96, in line with its industry counterparts. Page Industries, Raymond, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are also experiencing decreases today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34899.0-21.1-0.0643599.033100.038925.89
Raymond2251.2-49.2-2.142335.01487.014987.08
Alok Industries26.96-0.01-0.0439.2412.5213386.29
Vardhaman Textiles439.9-0.85-0.19475.0313.112513.63
Safari Industries India2048.2-8.3-0.42299.981183.489713.09
03 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Alok Industries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.62% lower than yesterday

The volume of Alok Industries traded until 10 AM is 24.62% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 26.94, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Alok Industries touched a high of 27.24 & a low of 26.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.2Support 126.91
Resistance 227.37Support 226.79
Resistance 327.49Support 326.62
03 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Alok Industries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Alok Industries' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach 27.09, while its industry peers are showing mixed results. Raymond is experiencing a decline, whereas Page Industries, Vardhaman Textiles, and Safari Industries India are all witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.49%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Page Industries34990.5570.450.243599.033100.039028.0
Raymond2262.2-38.2-1.662335.01487.015060.31
Alok Industries27.090.120.4439.2412.5213450.84
Vardhaman Textiles441.851.10.25475.0313.112569.1
Safari Industries India2078.1521.651.052299.981183.489855.12
03 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries trading at ₹27.17, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Alok Industries share price is at 27.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.62 and 27.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Alok Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Alok Industries has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 27.12. Over the past year, Alok Industries' shares have surged by 105.73% to reach 27.12. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.71%
3 Months-18.11%
6 Months54.89%
YTD26.23%
1 Year105.73%
03 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Alok Industries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Alok Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.42Support 126.62
Resistance 227.88Support 226.28
Resistance 328.22Support 325.82
03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Alok Industries share price Today : Alok Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4893 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1031 k.

03 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Alok Industries share price Live :Alok Industries closed at ₹27.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.59 & 26.76 yesterday to end at 27.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.